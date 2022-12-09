Wild stat shows how improbable Rams’ comeback over Raiders was

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in dramatic fashion on Thursday night, and one statistic helps illustrate just how remarkable the comeback victory was.

The Rams were trailing 16-3 late in the fourth quarter before Baker Mayfield led two touchdown drives. Los Angeles scored their first touchdown with 3:19 remaining and then put together a 98-yard game-winning drive that began with 1:45 on the clock.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, the Rams’ comeback marked only the fourth time in 555 tries that an NFL team won a game after trailing by 13 or more points in the final four minutes.

Making last night that much more improbable: Teams are now 4-551 when trailing by 13 or more points in the final four minutes in the last five seasons, including playoffs. Half of those four wins have come in the last four days, courtesy of Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2022

What is perhaps even more remarkable is that another one of the four victories came just days prior, when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints under similar circumstances on Monday night.

Mayfield’s performance against the Raiders was stunning for multiple reasons. Not only did he lead one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL history, but he did it just two days after being claimed by the Rams. It is no wonder he almost gave himself a concussion while celebrating the feat.