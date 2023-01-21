Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning

Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after the Bucs lost their wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

When asked about Brady, one Bucs player said, “I’d be surprised if he’s back.” Another player said Brady “sounded like a person saying goodbye for good.”

Those close to Brady say the 45-year-old is planning to spend time with his family over the next few weeks before deciding which direction he wants to go.

Brady is set to become a free agent. Even if he does play in 2023, he may want to join a new team. The Buccaneers finished the regular season 8-9 before being dominated at home by the Cowboys in the playoffs. Brady’s only motivation is winning an eighth Super Bowl, and it would not be a surprise if he feels the Bucs are not close enough to championship contention.

Brady seemed to give some hints about his future with the way he ended his final press conference of the season.