Report: Bucs landed Julio Jones over 1 NFC playoff contender

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday signed Julio Jones to a 1-year deal. They apparently beat out another Super Bowl contender in order to sign the receiver.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers also had interest in Jones. But Tampa Bay was most aggressive in pursuing the receiver, according to the report.

Someone should ask Aaron Rodgers if he’s at all surprised that the Packers didn’t go all-out to bring in an offensive weapon for him.

The Bucs now have Jones joining Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage, giving Tom Brady a serious arsenal. Jones is a 7-time Pro Bowler, though his production fell off last season. The 33-year-old had 31 catches for 434 yards in 10 games last season with Tennessee.