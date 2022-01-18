 Skip to main content
Budda Baker taken to hospital after suffering concussion on tackle

January 17, 2022
by Larry Brown

Budda Baker exited SoFi Stadium on a stretcher after suffering a concussion on a collision with Cam Akers while making a tackle late in the third quarter of Monday night’s NFC Wild Card game between his Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams had a 2nd-and-2 from the Arizona 16 with under two minutes left in the third quarter. They handed the ball to Akers, who ran for a first down towards the left side of the field. Baker dove to tackle Akers and made the stop. But Baker got hurt on the play and ended up laying flat on his back after the hit.

Baker was down and medical personnel came out immediately to provide care.

Baker was taken away on a stretcher but was able to give a hand signal that appeared to be a peace sign.

The Cardinals later said Baker suffered a concussion and had movement and feeling in his extremities.

Baker was taken to a local hospital in the Los Angeles area to receive treatment. The four-time Pro Bowl safety had four tackles in the game prior to suffering the concussion.

