Jaguars fans send clear message about Byron Leftwich coach candidacy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appears to be the leading candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach position. He certainly appears to be the preferred choice of the fanbase as well.

Leftwich was always bound to be the favored option for Jaguars fans, as he played quarterback for Jacksonville from 2003 to 2006. Jaguars fans had their own way of making their preference known, too. When the team put Leftwich jerseys up for sale in the official shop, the merchandise suddenly became very popular. As of Friday afternoon, Leftwich jerseys were the No. 2 seller, behind only Trevor Lawrence.

Jaguars fans are snatching up Byron Leftwich jerseys, even though the team hasn't hired him yet. A finalist for Jacksonville's head coaching job, Leftwich jerseys are now the #2 best-seller behind Trevor Lawrence. Leftwich played QB for the Jags from 2003-06. (h/t @jaxdotcom) pic.twitter.com/Qu1KWs4XCo — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 28, 2022

A former top-ten draft pick, Leftwich never quite lived up to expectations, though he did help quarterback the Jaguars to a playoff appearance in 2005. Clearly, he remains popular among Jaguars fans.

Leftwich is a finalist for the job, but has not been hired yet. That may partly be down to one big demand he has reportedly made of the Jaguars.