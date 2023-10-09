 Skip to main content
Report: Byron Leftwich being ignored after offering coaching help to 1 team

October 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jul 26, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich smile as he looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich wants a job, but he apparently is not getting one from the organization he is asking.

Leftwich has reached out to the Pittsburgh Steelers and offered his services to the team as an offensive assistant, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. The Steelers, however, have not responded to his outreach.

Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled all year under embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada, with the team ranked in the bottom five in points scored after Week 5. While the team has threatened changes, those have yet to include Canada, despite growing pressure on his position from unhappy fans.

Bringing in Leftwich, who played parts of three seasons with Pittsburgh during his career, would mean the Steelers have a ready-made replacement for the offensive coordinator role in the building if they decided to part ways with Canada. That may be what coach Mike Tomlin is seeking to avoid, however, as having Leftwich around would only increase scrutiny on the current offensive coordinator.

