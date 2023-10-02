Mike Tomlin promises big changes after ‘ugly’ loss

Mike Tomlin is promising some big changes following his Pittsburgh Steelers’ 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

The Steelers passed for just 111 yards and an interception. Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

The offense has been a problem for the Steelers the last few years, with fans going after offensive coordinator Matt Canada and demanding more from him. The defense, which has long been the stroing point for the Steelers, allowed Houston to pass for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Tomlin was asked after the loss whether changes would be imminent for Pittsburgh. He didn’t hesitate.

“Hell yeah we’ve got to make some changes,” Tomlin said. “That was an ugly product we put out there today, and so we’re not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are, we’ll put together a plan in preparation this week.”

The changes Tomlin has in mind may not be what Steelers fans want. Absent a change in offensive coordinators, Steelers fans will be left disappointed.

At least defensively, you can bet the Steelers will make some much-needed improvements to avoid a 24-point beatdown against Baltimore in Week 5.