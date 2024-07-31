Teammate shares story about what makes Caleb Williams ‘special

The talent emanating from Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is undeniable. But one of his teammates believes something beyond his football prowess could ultimately push him from good to great.

Bears safety Kevin Byard recently appeared on the 670.10 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show.” The former All-Pro was asked about what he’s seen from Williams that points to the QB being special.

Byard stated that beyond Williams’ on-field abilities, his “intangibles” have stuck out. Byard shared a simple yet meaningful anecdote with the hosts about when Williams called on the entire team to help out their training camp venue staff.

“First thing he said was, ‘Hey, we’re all grown men here right? … We’re getting a little too sloppy. We’re leaving water bottles, towels, and all those types of things around. Custodians have a lot of square footage they have to cover in this whole building. Let’s try to help them out by cleaning up after ourselves.’ And that’s just little things,” Byard said.

“I just think that when you want to be a great player, you always focus on the little details. Not just the details of the play, but the details of everything around you.”

The Bears are currently holding training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. The venue is over 330,000 square feet in total area, which is indeed a lot of “square footage” to cover if you’re a member of the Bears’ cleaning staff.

The Bears have historically had rotten luck when it comes to drafting quarterbacks. But Williams appears to have checked a lot of the right boxes since he arrived in Chicago after going No. 1 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears have also provided Williams with a handful of receiving options ahead of his rookie season. The team traded for a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in the offseason and on Tuesday locked up Williams’ potential WR1 for the foreseeable future.