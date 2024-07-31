Bears sign DJ Moore to historic contract extension

The Chicago Bears have committed big money to their top wide receiver DJ Moore.

On Tuesday, Moore and the Bears reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $110 million. The deal comes with $82.6 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Once Moore signs his contract, it would officially become the largest deal in franchise history.

DJ Moore and the Bears reached agreement on a four-year, $110 million extension that includes $82.6M guaranteed. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus, Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. Moore now has had the first 10 years of his career years guaranteed, a first in NFL… pic.twitter.com/ZYmOdjOSW9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2024

Moore was Chicago’s unquestioned top receiver last season. The Maryland alum caught 96 passes for 1,364 with 8 receiving touchdowns in his first year in Chicago. All marks led the team by a wide margin.

With prized rookie quarterback Caleb Williams soon to be under center, the Bears are making sure that he has the right weapons around him.

Bears GM Ryan Poles landed Moore via trade last season. Poles then swung another deal earlier this offseason for a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The Bears also drafted top wide receiver prospect Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.