Caleb Williams had funny reaction to DJ Moore’s contract extension

July 31, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Caleb Williams looks on

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears on Tuesday signed star wide receiver DJ Moore to a historic contract extension, and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had a great reaction to the news.

Moore and the Bears have reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $110 million extension that includes $82.6 million in guaranteed money. The deal is also the largest extension in franchise history.

Williams shared the news on his Instagram story and captioned it “Every dinner on bro now saylesss” with a laughing emoji.

Williams signed a fully guaranteed 4-year, $39 million rookie deal earlier this month, so he can certainly afford his own meals. Still, Moore now makes double what Williams is getting. That should help the former USC star’s case when the dinner bill arrives.

Williams has to be thrilled with the way the Bears have operated this offseason. In addition to drafting him with the No. 1 pick, they took star wide receiver Rome Odunze with the 9th overall pick and swung a trade for a Pro Bowl wideout. By locking up Moore, the Bears have made it clear that they are committed to keeping Williams surrounded with weapons for years to come.

