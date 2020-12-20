Cam Akers suffers foot injury in Week 15

Cam Akers has taken hold of the Los Angeles Rams’ starting running back job over the past month, but he didn’t have very long to show fans why before exiting with an injury on Sunday.

Akers left his team’s game against the New York Jets in the first half with a foot injury. The team quickly announced that he was questionable to return.

The Rams used a second-round pick on Akers before the season, and it took him a while to establish himself in their offense. He broke out three weeks ago with 84 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries against the San Francisco 49ers and has rushed for 327 yards over the past three games.

Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson will handle the bulk of the carries with Akers out, but Akers is clearly the team’s best all-around back. They need him down the stretch.

UPDATE: Akers later returned to the game