Steelers’ Cam Heyward expresses frustration over postponed game

Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been postponed to later in the season after a series of positive coronavirus tests, and at least one player is frustrated with the NFL over the way the situation has been handled.

The NFL announced earlier in the week that the Steelers-Titans game would be played either Monday or Tuesday. After a few more members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19 to bring the total to 11 people, the game was postponed until later in the season. Shortly after that news surfaced, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward took to Twitter to voice his frustration.

Wild… — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 1, 2020

Man is this a bye week or not? @NFLPA @NFL — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 1, 2020

The NFLPA responded telling Heyward they sent him a direct message.

Ideally, the NFL would like to give players an answer on when their next game will be as early as possible. There is only so much that can be done to make that happen, however. The situation is fluid and depends on whether or not more positive coronavirus tests are returned.

The NFL prepared for the possibility of games being postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, and this may not be the first time it happens. The league is also going to great lengths to make sure teams take health and safety protocols seriously.