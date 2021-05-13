Cam Heyward had great response to Steelers’ schedule

The NFL schedules for the 2021 season have officially been released. One of the interesting developments is that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders are projected to have the most difficult schedules in the league.

Cam Heyward doesn’t want to hear it.

The four-time Pro Bowler sent a great tweet on Wednesday in response to the talk about the difficulty of the Steelers’ schedule.

“Let’s quit whining about a d-mn schedule and get the he– to work,” Heyward tweeted (edited by LBS).

You have to love that attitude. Heyward isn’t concerned about whom the Steelers will be playing. He just knows he needs to focus on preparing himself for the season. As long as he takes care of that, that is all he can do.

The 32-year-old defensive lineman also seems to be getting better and better. He has made the Pro Bowl four years in a row and was an All-Pro in 2017 and 2019.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0