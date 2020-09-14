Cam Jordan throws some funny shade at Bucs after win

Cam Jordan threw some funny shade at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Sunday’s win over their NFC South opponent.

Jordan had four tackles and a quarterback hit in his New Orleans Saints’ 34-23 home win over the rival Bucs. The game was played without fans in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions, which made for an odd environment.

When asked about playing a fan-less game, Jordan took a funny jab at the Bucs.

“It felt like we were at a Tampa Bay game,” Jordan said, via The Athletic’s Kat Terrell.

The Bucs are known for having low attendance figures at their games, unlike the Saints, which often have a major home field advantage inside their dome.

Jordan, who is a five-time Pro Bowler, is also known for throwing barbs at divisional opponents.

The Saints are off to a 1-0 start this season, while Tom Brady’s Bucs took a loss to drop to 0-1.