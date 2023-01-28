 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 28, 2023

Cam Jordan has funny message for departing Saints assistant

January 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Cameron Jordan wearing earphones

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan had a funny way of saying goodbye to a key member of the team’s coaching staff.

The Atlanta Falcons named Ryan Nielsen, previously the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the Saints, to be their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Jordan had nothing but praise for Nielsen, calling him a “top tier DL coach” and saying it was “inevitable” that he would get a defensive coordinator position. However, the defensive lineman was not thrilled with Nielsen’s decision to move to an NFC South rival.

“Wish him the semi-best as he willingly went to the Failcons… happy-ish for him,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan has always been fond of trolling the Falcons. He even had something of a special relationship with the team’s former quarterback, Matt Ryan.

Nielsen had been with the Saints since 2017, when he initially became defensive line coach. His new role with the Falcons marks his first NFL job as sole defensive coordinator.

Article Tags

Cam JordanCameron JordanRyan Nielsen
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus