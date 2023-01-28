Cam Jordan has funny message for departing Saints assistant

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan had a funny way of saying goodbye to a key member of the team’s coaching staff.

The Atlanta Falcons named Ryan Nielsen, previously the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the Saints, to be their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Jordan had nothing but praise for Nielsen, calling him a “top tier DL coach” and saying it was “inevitable” that he would get a defensive coordinator position. However, the defensive lineman was not thrilled with Nielsen’s decision to move to an NFC South rival.

Ryan to Dc job was inevitable. Top tier DL coach in terms of developing pass rush and emphasizing technique on run and gap integrity. 😔🫡 wish him the semi-best as he willingly went to the Failcons… happy-ish for him pic.twitter.com/la3TaOW4id — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 28, 2023

“Wish him the semi-best as he willingly went to the Failcons… happy-ish for him,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan has always been fond of trolling the Falcons. He even had something of a special relationship with the team’s former quarterback, Matt Ryan.

Nielsen had been with the Saints since 2017, when he initially became defensive line coach. His new role with the Falcons marks his first NFL job as sole defensive coordinator.