Cam Newton makes big announcement

Cam Newton made a big announcement via social media on Monday.

The 2015 NFL MVP shared a video on his Twitter account in which he said he would be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

Some of the things mentioned in the video include: “How these randoms keep getting jobs? … Ain’t 32 motherf–kers better than me.”

Newton spent the 2010 college football season at Auburn and led them to the national championship. That explains why he will be participating in their pro day. But any dreams he has of catching on again with an NFL team might be unrealistic.

The 33-year-old made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2011 and again in 2013 and 2015. He led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season, which was his best as a pro. But that was eight years ago, and Newton’s passing skills just are not good enough to achieve success in the NFL anymore.

Since 2019, he has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL among those with over 500 pass attempts.

Cam Newton's ranks out of 46 QBs since 2019: #46 in TD per INT

#46 In TD per att

#45 in completion % over expectation

#43 in EPA/att

#41 in target depth

#40 in accuracy

#38 in completion %

#34 in success rate

#33 in YPA (all QBs with 500+ attempts since 2019) — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 21, 2023

He just doesn’t have it anymore, which is why he went the 2022 season without playing for a team.

Newton last appeared in eight games for the Panthers in 2021 and went 0-5 as a starter. He passed for just four touchdowns, five interceptions and averaged 85.5 yards passing per game.