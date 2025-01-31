Cam Newton shares his wild theory about Cowboys’ coach hire

Cam Newton continues to share some wild theories about the NFL, but his latest is particularly confusing.

Newton predicted on Thursday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN that new Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer will be a one-and-done coach, and is being set up to take the fall as the team tanks to try to draft Texas QB Arch Manning. Newton’s prediction for Schottenheimer’s successor was even more off-the-wall.

“I think they’re tanking for Arch. Make it make sense. Coach Schottenheimer has one-and-done written all over him,” Newton said. “You get the first pick of the draft. Not only that, I’m going to go into my Godfather bag and say, okay, Jerry Jones is a businessman, and he’s going to get into this Don Corleone mentality, he’s going to give him a deal that he can’t refuse. Who? Nick Saban. Go and get Nick Saban as your head coach. Go draft Arch Manning as the No. 1 pick.”

Just In: Cam Newton believes Jerry Jones and the #Cowboys are purposely tanking to draft Arch Manning and hire Nick Saban as Head Coach: “I think they’re tanking for Arch. Make it make sense. Coach Schottenheimer has one-and-done written all over him… Jerry Jones is a… pic.twitter.com/s30xCgIWLK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 30, 2025

Newton’s master plan does not exactly add up perfectly. Manning has not played much in college and will have to prove himself at Texas this upcoming season. Luring Nick Saban out of retirement seems like even more of a fantasy. He will turn 74 in October, retired from Alabama last year, was unsuccessful in his lone NFL stint, and has openly said that he regrets leaving college for the NFL in the first place. Even if Schottenheimer turns out to be a one-and-done coach, no amount of money is likely to convince Saban to come back and coach the Cowboys.

Ultimately, Newton’s boldness is why he is on ESPN to begin with. He had an even bolder take about his own playing career in the same show, and he clearly is not about to change his mind now.