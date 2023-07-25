Cam Newton has crude response to heckler at football camp

Cam Newton had just about enough of a heckler at a recent football camp.

The former NFL MVP quarterback went viral this week for the rather crude response that he had for a heckler. Newton was at a “1ON1” football camp event in New Orleans, La. when he went over to a group of fans behind a barrier. One fan began heckling him, telling Newton, “How many rings you got? We got the same amount.” To that, Newton responded, “But we don’t got the same bank account,” and then used his hand to make an obscene gesture towards the fan.

You can see the video here (but beware of the bad language and obscenity).

It’s unclear what may have preceded the exchange on video. But we do know that Newton made over $133 million in career earnings … with zero career championships (coming closest in 2016 when his Carolina Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50).

The bank-account troll was probably fair game for Newton, but it got a little bit extra when he threw in the obscene gesture. Though he last played in the NFL in 2021, Newton still believes that he is better than many current QBs. Newton also still knows how to go viral too.