Cam Newton shares list of quarterbacks he is willing to back up

Cam Newton is still interested in playing in the NFL and now says he is willing to serve as a backup quarterback. However, he has some conditions.

Newton released a video through his YouTube channel on Wednesday. The 2015 NFL MVP said in the video that he threw at Auburn’s Pro Day to try to attract some interest from teams and remind them he is out there. He also now is willing to be a backup, but only for certain quarterbacks. Why? Because Newton still believes he is better than many QBs in the league.

His list of QBs he’s willing to back up is interesting: Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Malik Willis, Josh Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Sam Howell, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, plus incoming rookies Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

Newton’s entire premise is somewhat comical and indicates he still has not come to grips with reality.

Newton still does not recognize that he is no longer good enough to be an NFL starting quarterback, as evidenced by his belief that he is better than 32 quarterbacks. He also is so desperate for attention that he’s throwing at a college pro day, but not so desperate that he places conditions regarding where he will serve as a quarterback. That’s probably all you need to know about why teams aren’t eagerly ringing him up. He’s just no longer in a position to be so picky.