Here is Cam Newton’s crazy daily schedule with the Patriots

Cam Newton has been working his behind off since joining the New England Patriots. A graphic shown during “Monday Night Football” outlined just how hard he is working.

The ESPN graphic showed that Newton wakes up at 4:20 AM, leaves the house 10 minutes later, takes his first sip of coffee at 8:00 AM, and finally goes to sleep at 11:30 PM.

Here is said schedule. Cam said sleep has long been an issue for him. pic.twitter.com/bwRv5yr5kW — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 29, 2020

That’s a crazy schedule, mainly because of how long his day his, how little sleep he gets, and how early he rises each morning.

Newton says that it becomes extremely frustrating to work that hard and then not see it translate into positive results on the field.

"You can kind of understand the frustration I do have when I don't have the outcome, because I'm sacrificing so much. Talking to a person who ain't seen his kids in three months." pic.twitter.com/XvaUAtn096 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 29, 2020

This schedule helps explain why Newton’s work ethic has been praised since he’s been with New England. The man took a deal for the veteran minimum, is working his tail off, but he’s still not playing very well.

He’s earned tons of respect for the way he’s handled the season. It’s just unfortunate for him it’s not translating on the field.