Here is Cam Newton’s crazy daily schedule with the Patriots

December 28, 2020
by Larry Brown

Cam Newton

Cam Newton has been working his behind off since joining the New England Patriots. A graphic shown during “Monday Night Football” outlined just how hard he is working.

The ESPN graphic showed that Newton wakes up at 4:20 AM, leaves the house 10 minutes later, takes his first sip of coffee at 8:00 AM, and finally goes to sleep at 11:30 PM.

That’s a crazy schedule, mainly because of how long his day his, how little sleep he gets, and how early he rises each morning.

Newton says that it becomes extremely frustrating to work that hard and then not see it translate into positive results on the field.

This schedule helps explain why Newton’s work ethic has been praised since he’s been with New England. The man took a deal for the veteran minimum, is working his tail off, but he’s still not playing very well.

He’s earned tons of respect for the way he’s handled the season. It’s just unfortunate for him it’s not translating on the field.

