Cam Newton admits he felt ‘disrespected’ during free agency

Cam Newton lasted for months in free agency before finally signing with the New England Patriots in late June. The former NFL MVP quarterback admitted Monday that he felt “disrespected” somewhat during free agency.

“Yeah, I did feel disrespected to a degree, and that makes me feel even more loyal and excited to the Patriots organization for giving me an opportunity,” Newton said on Monday.

Newton likely lasted so long in free agency because he was seeking an opportunity to start. Many teams probably wanted him as a backup. The Patriots gave him the opportunity to compete for the starting job, which is what he wanted, and it didn’t take him long to seize it.

In his Patriots debut, Newton passed for 155 yards but made a huge difference on the ground. He rushed 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns in New England’s 21-11 win over Miami. He was also involved in a postgame skirmish with some Dolphins players snatching his chain.

The 31-year-old has finished the last two seasons injured, so his health will be a big question moving forward.

Cam Newton is now a member of the Patriots! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Cam Newton Patriots shirt. You can buy it here.