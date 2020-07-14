Cam Newton addresses ‘elephant in the room’ of replacing Tom Brady

Cam Newton is in a unique situation this season in that he is a 31-year-old former NFL MVP who was passed over by numerous teams. However, that may not be the biggest storyline surrounding him heading into 2020. Newton also happens to be competing for the lofty responsibility of replacing Tom Brady, but he seems to have the right mindset about that.

Newton took part in a roundtable discussion this week with Odell Beckham Jr., Todd Gurley and former NFL receiver Victor Cruz, and he referred to himself taking over for Brady as the “elephant in the room.”

“We have to talk about the elephant in the room,” Newton said. “You know who you coming after, right? I’m like, yeah, great. What he was and what he is, great. There needs (to be) no even talking about it.”

While Newton understands he can never duplicate what Brady accomplished in New England, he also thinks his style of play will present new and exciting opportunities for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“But one thing about it, though: Coach [Josh] McDaniels, you’re able to call some stuff that you ain’t ever been able to call now,” Newton added, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “You’re getting a dog. You’re getting one of these ticked-off dogs too. And I’m looking at the schedule and I’m like, ‘Who we’re playing? That team passed on me! OK, that team passed on me. They could’ve came and got me.'”

Newton doesn’t want to become the next Brady, so that’s why the arrangement may actually work. Unlike an up-and-coming youngster trying to make a name for himself, Newton is simply trying to prove he can be the old version of himself — not a new version of the legend he is replacing.

If some of the things we have heard from Newton’s former teammates turn out to be true and Cam’s health cooperates, it would not be a surprise to see some fireworks in New England.