Cam Newton still first in Patriots’ QB order for now?

Cam Newton appears to be operating as the New England Patriots’ No. 1 quarterback for the time being.

The Patriots had a practice on Monday that was open to the media. ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss shared that Newton went first in the reps he saw. Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer went after Newton.

QB update: Cam Newton was consistently first in the reps I saw, followed by Mac Jones, then Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Jones looked dialed in today. Ball going to right spot most often with decisiveness. Accuracy on point, despite rain, until 1-2 throws at end. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 14, 2021

The Patriots signed Newton for the minimum salary last year. He began the season well but then was placed on the COVID-19 list. Upon returning from COVID, Newton was not good as a quarterback, though he was still able to run the ball effectively.

Newton re-signed with the Patriots for this season, and the team may have some confidence in him. But they drafted Jones No. 15 overall out of Alabama. It’s unclear to what extent they will give Jones an opportunity to beat out Newton, but there is some believe there will be a competition.