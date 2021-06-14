 Skip to main content
Cam Newton still first in Patriots’ QB order for now?

June 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Cam Newton

Cam Newton appears to be operating as the New England Patriots’ No. 1 quarterback for the time being.

The Patriots had a practice on Monday that was open to the media. ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss shared that Newton went first in the reps he saw. Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer went after Newton.

The Patriots signed Newton for the minimum salary last year. He began the season well but then was placed on the COVID-19 list. Upon returning from COVID, Newton was not good as a quarterback, though he was still able to run the ball effectively.

Newton re-signed with the Patriots for this season, and the team may have some confidence in him. But they drafted Jones No. 15 overall out of Alabama. It’s unclear to what extent they will give Jones an opportunity to beat out Newton, but there is some believe there will be a competition.

