Eagles agree to contract extension with surprising player

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to reward its Super Bowl-winning roster from last season.

On Monday, the Eagles announced that the team was signing Lane Johnson to a one-year extension. The additional year keeps the All-Pro tackle under contract through the 2027 season.

Just like Philadelphia did with Saquon Barkley, the Eagles went the extra mile to reward Johnson, one of its most important players, with an early extension.

On top of the additional year, the Eagles also reportedly restructured the remaining two years of Johnson’s existing deal to give him more money. He was slated to make $17.4 million next season and $22.4 million in 2025, combining for just under $40 million over the next two seasons. That figure has been bumped up to $48 million over the next two years with $40 million guaranteed.

Johnson, who turns 35 before the start of next season, has openly discussed the possibility of retiring for years. Johnson spoke on the topic again just before last month’s Super Bowl, assuring Eagles fans that he planned to stick around for at least another year.

Given how Johnson appears to be taking things year by year, there was no urgency for the Eagles to extend him so far into the future. Philly likely did the deal out of gratitude and respect for Johnson, who has been with the team since 2013.

