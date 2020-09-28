 Skip to main content
Cam Newton reveals funny nickname he has for Bill Belichick

September 28, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Bill Belichick

Cam Newton and Bill Belichick have only worked together for around three months, but they are apparently already on a nickname basis.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Morning Show” Monday, Newton was asked if his New England Patriots teammates have come up with a nickname for him yet. He said they shouldn’t bother because he’s the “name-caller” and nicknames for him never stick. That led to a follow-up question about whether Newton has coined a nickname for Belichick. He has.

We can only imagine how Belichick feels about that one.

If you’ve heard some of the things Newton has said about Belichick since he signed with New England, you know he’s been pleasantly surprised with how well the two have gotten along. Most players refer to Belichick as “Coach Belichick.” Newton must really be a part of the future Hall of Famer’s inner circle.

