Cam Newton had great quotes about his performance in Patriots’ loss

Cam Newton played his worst game as a New England Patriot in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, and the former NFL MVP is making no excuses for the poor performance.

Newton handled himself extremely well in his weekly appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday morning. He was asked several questions about his positive coronavirus test and how it impacted his preparation for the Broncos game, but he refused to use that as an excuse. Newton also had a great quote when asked about a throw in which he and wide receiver N’Keal Harry were clearly not on the same page.

That throw to N'Keal Harry at the end, bad throw or bad route? "I would say more so of a bad throw. But [comes back to] anticipation…Didn't see it all week in practice…I have to be better. I want to make that perfectly clear." Adds, "I don't point fingers. I point thumbs." https://t.co/XiBeMl0uIV — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 19, 2020

There has been a lot of talk about the Patriots not having enough weapons on offense, but Newton has repeatedly defended the roster. He also said he is prepared to handle all the negative reaction to New England being 2-3.

Cam Newton: "The sky may be falling for the next couple of days. Listen, I'll bring my umbrella, my raincoat, and everything else I need to get the job done." — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 19, 2020

The lack of practice time due to positive COVID-19 tests clearly hurt the Patriots against Denver. Newton threw two interceptions and looked uncomfortable in the pocket the entire game. Even Bill Belichick hinted that the practice schedule was an issue, which was out of character for the coach.

New England is a fringe playoff team at the moment, so losing at home to a lesser opponent like the Broncos could come back to haunt them. The loss snapped an unbelievable streak the Patriots have been on during the Belichick era. How the Pats respond to that will say a lot about their current roster.

