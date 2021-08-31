Cam Newton shares message on Instagram after Patriots release

NFL fans were left stunned on Tuesday when the New England Patriots released Cam Newton, but the former MVP seems to be taking the tough news in stride.

Shortly after the Patriots informed him he has been cut, Newton shared an optimistic message on Instagram in his token font. He thanked fans for their support but said he does not need sympathy.

“I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say … please don’t feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD,” Newton wrote.

Newton was beat out by rookie Mac Jones. While a lot of people were surprised the Patriots released him, the move makes sense. Newton was horrible last season, but Bill Belichick gave him a chance to show he had improved. Since Newton was not able to win a QB competition with a rookie, it is hardly a surprise that the Patriots don’t want him on the roster as a backup.

Jones outplayed Newton during the preseason. Newton then missed important practice time last week due to what the Patriots called a “misunderstanding” with the NFL’s COVID protocols. There was a report that people within the organization were frustrated with Newton over the situation.

Newton appeared to proclaim himself New England’s starting QB with an Instagram post prior to Sunday night’s preseason game against the New York Giants. He then went 2/5 for 10 yards and an interception in the Patriots’ 22-20 win. Jones went 10/14 for 156 yards and a touchdown. That likely sealed Newton’s fate.