Cam Newton already has nickname for Mac Jones

Cam Newton may find himself competing for a starting job with Mac Jones at some point, but the former NFL MVP is not letting that stop him from establishing a friendly relationship with his new teammate.

Newton is known for coming up with nicknames for teammates and coaches, and he already has one for Jones. The rookie told reporters this week that Newton calls him “Mac and cheese.”

Cam Newton has a knack for giving nicknames to his teammates. Mac Jones says his is "Mac ‘n Cheese.”pic.twitter.com/piOi5UvXK8 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 10, 2021

Jones also said Newton has been great in helping him transition to the NFL, but let’s focus on the nickname — Mac and cheese? Really?

We’d say Newton can do better than that, but can he? His nickname for offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn wasn’t terrible, but the one he came up with for Bill Belichick was quite a stretch.

Newton comes up with so many nicknames that he is probably running out of ideas, but we commend him for his commitment to being that guy.