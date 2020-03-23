Cam Newton on a mission after Panthers sign Teddy Bridgewater?

Cam Newton seems to have a chip on his shoulder after being replaced by Teddy Bridgewater in Carolina.

Bridgewater got a three-year, $63 million contract from the Panthers and will be the team’s starter. He shared a photo on social media Monday that appeared to show him signing his contract.

The Panthers traded quarterback Kyle Allen to the Redskins on Monday. As for Cam, the Panthers seem to want to trade Newton but will probably end up releasing him.

Newton is coming off foot surgery and seems motivated to show what he can do. Hours after Bridgewater posted a photo signing the contract, Newton posted photos on Instagram of himself working out.

Newton compared himself to a “warrior in battle.”

Teams probably would have interest in Newton, but he’s effectively in a holding pattern due to the lack of travel and NFL visits because of the coronavirus. One intriguing squad is listed as a favorite to land him.