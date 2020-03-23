Kyle Allen traded from Panthers to Redskins

Kyle Allen become a viable starting quarterback last season under Ron Rivera, and he will now be reuniting with the head coach in Washington.

Allen recently signed a one-year extension with the Carolina Panthers, but they agreed to trade him to the Redskins on Monday. The Panthers are getting a fifth-round draft pick in return.

The #Redskins sent a 5th round pick to the #Panthers in exchange for QB Kyle Allen, source said. With Carolina signing PJ Walker today, this helps the QB room take shape. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2020

Allen took over for the Panthers last season when Cam Newton got hurt, and there was initially talk about him locking down the starting job permanently. He eventually came back to earth, however, and rookie Will Grier was given a chance to start by the end of the season.

The Panthers traded Allen after signing a former XFL quarterback to a contract on Monday, so they’re likely happy with the fifth-round pick they got. Allen should serve as the backup behind Dwayne Haskins heading into 2020, but his history with Rivera gives him a chance to start at some point.