Report: Cam Newton passed physical, is ‘hungrier than ever’

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have released Cam Newton, and the type of market that develops for the veteran quarterback will depend upon how well he has recovered from the foot injury that held him out for almost the entire 2019 season. The early indication is that it is no longer an issue.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Newton held a physical in Atlanta on Monday with the help of the Panthers, and it was determined that both his foot and shoulder are healthy. Newton is said to be “hungrier than ever” now that Carolina has moved on from him.

Cam Newton had a physical in Atlanta yesterday coordinated by the Panthers and his agency team, per sources. Newton passed the physical and is healthy, per source, with both his shoulder and foot “checking out well and he is hungrier than ever and eager for the next opportunity.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

The foot injury is likely the bigger concern for teams, as those have a tendency to linger and can reoccur. If anything, having almost the entire season off last year was probably beneficial for Newton’s shoulder, which had become a nagging issue prior to that.

While his health is an obvious concern, Newton is a former NFL MVP who is still only 30. Some of his recent social media activity indicated he is on a mission to prove teams should not be giving up on him, and he could end up being a huge bargain if he can stay on the field.

There aren’t many teams that are currently searching for starting quarterbacks, but we have already heard some intriguing possible landing spots for Newton. It would be a surprise if he can’t land a starting job in 2020.