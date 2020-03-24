Cam Newton to be released by Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have made it clear they are moving on from Cam Newton, and the former NFL MVP will soon be free to choose his next destination.

After presumably making an effort to trade Newton, the Panthers have decided to release the quarterback. The move could be made official on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The #Panthers are expected to release QB Cam Newton as soon as today, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2020

The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a hefty contract last week, which signaled the end of Newton’s time in Carolina. While there were teams that expressed interest in trading for Newton, those teams likely were not willing to give up much knowing that it was only a matter of time before the Panthers released the 30-year-old.

Newton is coming off foot surgery, and he seems determined to prove he can get back to the level he was at when he was one of the most intimidating players in football. If his foot is 100 percent healed, Newton could make for a great comeback story. While there aren’t many teams currently in need of a starting quarterback, we have heard some intriguing possibilities. It will be interesting to see how the market develops.