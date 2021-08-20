 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 19, 2021

Cam Newton had great response after trash talk from K’Von Wallace

August 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Cam Newton

K’Von Wallace may have started the fight with Cam Newton, but Newton ended it.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots held a joint practice on Tuesday ahead of their preseason game Thursday. During the joint practice, Wallace zinged Newton by calling the Pats quarterback a “checkdown king!”

That was on Tuesday. On Thursday, Newton got the advantage by throwing for a touchdown in his Patriots’ 35-0 preseason win over Wallace’s Eagles.

After the game, Newton shared his response for Wallace. He said he called Wallace “glitter” because Wallace was on the sidelines cheerleading.

Boom, roasted.

You know you’re in bad shape when Newton’s roasting you. Cam looked good on Thursday, but he also is receiving some pressure from Mac Jones, who also had a strong outing.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus