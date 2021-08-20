Cam Newton had great response after trash talk from K’Von Wallace

K’Von Wallace may have started the fight with Cam Newton, but Newton ended it.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots held a joint practice on Tuesday ahead of their preseason game Thursday. During the joint practice, Wallace zinged Newton by calling the Pats quarterback a “checkdown king!”

That was on Tuesday. On Thursday, Newton got the advantage by throwing for a touchdown in his Patriots’ 35-0 preseason win over Wallace’s Eagles.

After the game, Newton shared his response for Wallace. He said he called Wallace “glitter” because Wallace was on the sidelines cheerleading.

Cam Newton was asked about #Eagles S K’Von Wallace reportedly calling him a check-down king during joint practices with the #Patriots. He called him, “Glitter.” “He was cheerleading a lot on the sidelines,” Newton said. “You know, cheerleaders usually have glitter on, so.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 20, 2021

Boom, roasted.

You know you’re in bad shape when Newton’s roasting you. Cam looked good on Thursday, but he also is receiving some pressure from Mac Jones, who also had a strong outing.