Report: Cam Newton unlikely to sign with team before season

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots this week, and it does not sound like there has been much interest in the former MVP.

There was initially a report that the Dallas Cowboys had discussed signing Newton as a backup. The Cowboys all but admitted publicly that they are set at the position, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said that means Newton is unlikely to sign anywhere before the season.

As Rapoport explained, some teams may be concerned about signing a former star to be a backup.

From NFL Now: With the #Cowboys declaring they are out on Cam Newton, it appears unlikely he'll sign before the season. pic.twitter.com/2sKN1ZwmW0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2021

Even if teams were interested in Newton, he might prefer to wait until next offseason. The way his contract was structured with the Patriots gives him some financial incentive to not play.

The Patriots were the only team that offered Newton a chance to start last season. He had an abysmal year, though many blamed it on New England’s lack poor roster and his limited time in the system. Newton was then beat out by rookie Mac Jones and released. We doubt teams are excited about the potential of adding him.