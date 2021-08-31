Cowboys interested in Cam Newton as backup?

Cam Newton is unlikely to draw interest as a starting quarterback in the wake of his release from the New England Patriots, but the market for him as a backup may already be taking shape.

The Dallas Cowboys are planning to explore the idea of signing Newton as a possible backup to Dak Prescott, ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reports. The Cowboys released quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci this week and currently have Cooper Rush as No. 2 on the depth chart. Rush has minimal experience, with just one career NFL completion.

Given Prescott’s injury history, it makes sense that the Cowboys would want to add a veteran backup before the start of the season. Prescott is fully recovered from the gruesome ankle injury he suffered last year, but he has also battled a shoulder issue in the preseason. There have been rumblings that the shoulder could bother Prescott all year, though the Cowboys have repeatedly insisted they are not concerned.

Newton signed with the Patriots last year after they were the only team to give him an opportunity to start. He then had an abysmal season in 2020, throwing for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The 31-year-old was beat out by rookie Mac Jones this summer.

If Newton wants to play this season, it will almost certainly have to be as a backup. He shared an optimistic message on social media after the Patriots cut him.