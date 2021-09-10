Cam Newton felt ‘bamboozled’ by COVID mixup with Patriots

Cam Newton opened up about the end of his time with the New England Patriots in a video he released on Friday, and one of the topics he discussed was his recent violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Newton missed several valuable days of practice time leading up to New England’s third and final preseason game after what the team called a “misunderstanding” with COVID protocols. In his “Freaky Friday” sit-down chat with his father, Newton said he believes the Patriots were going to release him even if he didn’t miss that time but that it likely made their decision easier.

As for the so-called misunderstanding, Newton said he went to Atlanta for a consult related to the foot surgery he had two years ago. He felt “bamboozled” after being told he had to sit out when the Patriots led him to believe he did everything right. Newton said the Patriots even encouraged the trip and told him it was a “great idea.”

Newton is unvaccinated, which is why he had to sit out for several days. There was a report that his vaccination status was a factor in New England releasing him, but Bill Belichick has shot that down.

Like Newton said, missing those days probably did not cost him his job. It did, however, give Mac Jones even more of an opportunity to prove himself.