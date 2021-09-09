Cam Newton believes he deserves a starting job in NFL

Cam Newton has been teasing the release of a segment in which he will likely open up about his time with the New England Patriots and where his NFL career currently stands. A promo clip that was posted on Thursday provides a strong hint into the former MVP’s mindset.

Newton’s production company, Iconic Saga Productions, posted a teaser clip from a segment that is called “Funky Friday.” In the video, Newton says he does not believe there are 32 quarterbacks in the NFL who are better than him.

“I’m gonna remove all doubt. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again — it’s not 32 guys out there that’s better than me, bruh,” Newton said. “Let’s be honest.”

As Newton mentioned, he made similar remarks back in February before the Patriots re-signed him.

Cam Newton in February: “There isn’t 32 QB’s better than me” He’s right there’s actually 33 QBs better pic.twitter.com/oyn9DLRvS4 — Fantasy Football Degenerates (@ffd_podcast) September 1, 2021

It’s no surprise that Newton remains confident, but the entire NFL obviously views things differently from him. If you remember, the Patriots signed Newton late in the 2020 offseason after every team passed on him. They were the only ones to offer him an opportunity to start. Newton then had an abysmal season, but Bill Belichick decided to bring him back. Newton’s tenure in New England ended when he was beat out by rookie Mac Jones.

There have been some unflattering reports about Newton since the Patriots cut him. He will likely address those on Friday, but we can already see what the theme of the segment will be.