Cam Skattebo has a strong message for his critics

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has chosen not to sit home and sulk while he recovers from the ankle injury that cut his rookie season short, and he does not care if anyone has a problem with that.

Skattebo and some of his Giants teammates attended WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” this week and sat ringside at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. The players became part of the script for the event when the wrestling trio Judgment Day came over to where Skattebo was seated.

Dominik Mysterio first got into it with Andrew Schulz and told Schulz that the comedian and New York native was looking at the only champion the state has seen in many years. Mysterio then poked fun at Skattebo and asked if the rookie can count. The group all got into a shoving match after that.

DON'T MESS WITH CAM SKATTEBO!!! 😤@Giants pic.twitter.com/4tFeiwnS5k — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

Some people were apparently bothered that Skattebo attended and contributed to “Monday Night Raw” while he is rehabbing from the gruesome ankle injury he suffered in Week 8. On Tuesday, Skattebo took to social media with a message for those critics.

“Aye, honestly if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on. I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find stuff to keep me happy. Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say,” Skattebo wrote on X.

There is nothing Skattebo can do to get back on the field this season, and he is almost certainly doing everything he can to make his return happen as early in 2026 as possible. The former Arizona State star is known for being a high-effort, intense player, which we saw a perfect example of as he was being carted off the field.

Skattebo finished his rookie season with 410 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards and 6 total touchdowns. He had become one of the focal points of the Giants’ offense prior to getting hurt. The former Heisman Trophy finalist should pick up right where he left off whenever he is fully cleared.