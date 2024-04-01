Video emerges of ex-Lions CB Cam Sutton turning himself in

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton finally turned himself in Sunday after being wanted for nearly a month for a domestic battery charge.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Sutton since March 7 — the date when a warrant had been issued for the Lions player’s arrest for domestic battery by strangulation.

Sutton Turns Himself in at ORJ Former Detroit Lion Cameron Sutton, 29, has turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month. More: https://t.co/hkEmOhNwZc pic.twitter.com/OxRZ2cDVqz — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 1, 2024

Sutton had allegedly battered a woman inside a Lutz, Fla. residence before leaving the scene. Lutz owns a residence in nearby Pinellas County. Authorities had been unable to locate Sutton up until Sunday when he surrendered himself to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, Sutton’s lawyer contacted the sheriff’s office to inform them that the 29-year-old would turn himself in. Sutton did so six days after the sheriff’s office was informed.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister on Sunday released a statement on Sutton’s arrest.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in. Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County,” said Chronister.

Sutton started in all 17 regular season games and 3 playoff games for the Lions last season. He tallied 65 combined tackles and had 1 interception.

The Lions released Sutton shortly after news of his arrest warrant had gone public. Sutton had apparently made a surprise visit to the Lions’ facility right before the team cut him.