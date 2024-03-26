Interesting new detail emerges about Cam Sutton arrest warrant

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton is wanted by police after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month, and another crazy detail about the situation has emerged.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced last week that Sutton has a warrant out for a charge of domestic battery by strangulation. Police asked for the public’s help in locating the 29-year-old. It was later revealed that the warrant was issued on March 7 and authorities have been unable to locate Sutton.

On Monday, Lions president Rod Wood told Dan Miller of FOX 2 Detroit that Sutton was working out at the team’s facility last Wednesday when police put out a statement about the warrant. Wood said members of the Lions organization advised Sutton to seek legal counsel and turn himself in, but Sutton left the facility and that was the last the team heard from him.

“We learned about the warrant the same time everybody else did on social media. We were able to speak to Cam because he was actually in our building,” Wood said. “We found him, he was down with our strength staff. He kind of showed up unexpectedly to work out. We were able to talk to him, personally not me but other members of the staff. He left the building and we released him the next day and no one has spoken to him since.”

@Lions president Rod Wood spoke to @DanMillerFox2 regarding the team's decision to release Cam Sutton and says Sutton was in Allen Park when the team learned of the warrant for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/b1X4ywcJ4t — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) March 25, 2024

The Lions released Sutton the following day.

That is an interesting wrinkle to the story. Police said they responded to a call on the morning of March 7 at a residence in Lutz, Fla., where Sutton was accused of battering a woman before leaving the scene. Sutton owns a home in nearby Pinellas County, but officers did not find him there and he did not respond to calls from detectives. Sutton obviously traveled to Detroit at some point after the warrant was issued.

Sutton signed a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Lions last offseason. He started all 17 regular-season games and three playoff games for the team. Sutton had 60 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in what will be his only season with the franchise.