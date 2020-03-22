Cameron Wake’s agent denies retirement report

Perhaps Cameron Wake isn’t retiring after all.

Reports emerged Saturday night that Wake, the veteran defensive lineman, planned to retire after being released by the Tennessee Titans. Wake’s agent, Paul Sheehy, tweeted Sunday that it simply wasn’t true and Wake is actively looking for a new team.

As Cam’s agent, I can tell you this is simply not true. Cameron is playing this season and we are actively engaged in conversations with teams. https://t.co/UMixWWURWI — Paul Sheehy (@ProStarSports) March 22, 2020

Wake has had a very successful 11-year career with 101 career sacks. His 2019 was hit by injury, and he had just 2.5 with the Titans. The 38-year-old still seems to believe he has something left, though it’s not entirely clear how his supposed retirement got reported in the first place if it was so off base.