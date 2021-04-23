Car owned by Stefon Diggs found abandoned near Miami train tracks

A car that is owned by Stefon Diggs was found abandoned near some train tracks in Miami over the weekend, but the Buffalo Bills star has denied that he had anything to do with the unusual situation.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that they responded to a call early Sunday morning of a Mercedes G-Wagon SUV that was sitting abandoned right near the Miami Airport Station. The car had Maryland license plates and is registered to Diggs.

Police said there was no indication of Diggs or anyone else being nearby, so they had the car towed.

A spokesperson for Diggs said the star wide receiver was not in Florida at the time and had let a friend borrow the car. The friend apparently got a flat tire and called a tow company but left before help arrived. Diggs was informed of the situation and is now paying for the car to be repaired at a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

It’s unclear if police are investigating the situation further, but Diggs’ representative says the car was not stolen and there was no wrongdoing.

We’ve seen Diggs do some weird things during games, and it sounds like he has some pretty strange friends, too. If he did just lend out his six-figure SUV to a friend, we can’t imagine he was happy to hear it was left abandoned beside some train tracks.