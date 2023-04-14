Cardinals All-Pro safety requests trade from team

Budda Baker wants out of Arizona.

Baker received attention on Friday for some social media activity that hinted at frustration he had with the team.

Later in the day, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Baker told the Cardinals in February that he wanted a new contract to make him the highest-paid safety in the league. He asked the team to trade him if they were not willing to pay him what he wants.

Team source: Budda Baker informed the Cardinals in February that he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal to make him the highest-paid safety. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2023

It seems like the Cardinals have not met Baker’s desire for a new contract, which has now led to an official trade request.

Baker had 111 tackles and two interceptions last season. He has 7 career interceptions and 7.5 career sacks and has been named a Pro Bowl player in five of his six NFL seasons.

Baker is scheduled to earn $13.096 million in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024. Baker’s $13.096 million base salary for 2023 places him fourth in the NFL. Denver’s Justin Simmons is first with a $14.4 million base salary.