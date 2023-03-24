Patriots reported stance on DeAndre Hopkins trade revealed

DeAndre Hopkins has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, and the New England Patriots are one team that is viewed as a logical suitor for the star wide receiver. Their interest may be fading, however.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Patriots do not plan to pursue a Hopkins trade “unless there’s a substantial change in philosophy.” The reason for that is that New England and other teams know the Cardinals want to get out from under Hopkins’ salary, so teams are not willing to give up much to acquire the 31-year-old.

Hopkins has a $30.75 million cap hit for 2023 and $26.2 million cap hit in 2024. There has been talk that he is willing to restructure the deal the way that Brandin Cooks did when Cooks was traded to the Dallas Cowboys last week. Still, it does not sound like any team has shown a willingness to meet Arizona’s asking price.

At least one Patriots rival is said to have interest in Hopkins as well.

Hopkins has six seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards in his 10-year NFL career. He had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games last season after serving a 6-game suspension to start the year.