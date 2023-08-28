Cardinals hint at QB plans with release of ex-Heisman Trophy finalist

The Arizona Cardinals have made several moves at the quarterback position this offseason as Kyler Murray recovers from a torn ACL, and the latest saw them part ways with a respected veteran.

Colt McCoy has been released by the Cardinals, according to multiple reports. News of the decision surfaced not long after Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Murray will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list and sit out at least four games.

The #AZCardinals will keep QB Kyler Murray on the reserve/PUP list to begin the season, as Murray continues to recover from the ACL injury suffered late last season, sources say. He’ll be out at least the first four games, which is not a surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2023

With Murray sidelined and McCoy out of the picture, that leaves newly-acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs as Arizona’s likely starting quarterback in Week 1.

The Cardinals traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns last week in exchange for Dobbs and a seventh-round pick. Arizona had six quarterbacks on their roster at one point with Murray, McCoy, Dobbs, David Blough, Jeff Driskel and rookie Clayton Tune. Only Murray, Dobbs and Tune remained as of Monday.

Dobbs is entering his seventh NFL season, though he has very limited experience. He has appeared in just eight total games and attempted 85 passes.

McCoy, who was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and star quarterback at Texas, spent two seasons with the Cardinals. He will turn 37 before the start of the season, so there is no guarantee he will continue playing. Should he choose to retire, it seems like McCoy has already decided what he might want to do next.