Cardinals LT says Kliff Kingsbury is a ‘wizard’

Kliff Kingsbury did not produce huge results in his first season as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach, but he has serious support from at least one of his players.

Arizona left tackle D.J. Humphries, who has been with the team since 2016, called Kingsbury a “wizard” in comments to reporters on Sunday.

“Hey, let me tell you something. The guy’s a wizard. But I won’t tell you anything we’re doing. We’re running the ball left and we’re running the ball right,” Humphries said, via Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

The idea of keeping practices and plans a secret seems to be a theme early in training camp. Nevertheless, Humphries’ point stands.

The Cardinals hired Kingsbury before last season because of his prowess as an offensive mind running the spread. He went 35-40 over six seasons at Texas Tech, but his offense produced lots of points, and that’s what Arizona wanted to pair with No. 1 pick Kyler Murray.

Murray won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, but the team went 5-10-1. Now it’s up to Murray and the “wizard” to produce even better results in their second season together.