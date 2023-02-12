Report: Cardinals to interview new head coach candidate

The Arizona Cardinals have taken a very patient approach with their search for a new head coach, and that may have something to do with one of their top candidates being a part of the Super Bowl.

The Cardinals are expected to request permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, according to multiple reports. Their other finalists appear to be New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

This is the first clear indication that the Cardinals have interest in Gannon. Some had wondered if they were delaying their search because they had an eye on Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, though Steichen seems like a stronger candidate for a different job.

Gannon, 40, has been the defensive coordinator in Philly for the past two seasons under Nick Sirianni. He hinted last month that he does not want to leave for another job, but that could obviously change once the Eagles’ season ends.