Cardinals give big hint about whether Kyler Murray will play in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals dropped a pretty significant hint about Kyler Murray’s chances of playing in 2023 with a decision they announced on Monday.

The Cardinals announced that Murray has been selected as a team captain in 2023. That strongly suggests that they have every intention of playing him whenever he is determined to be healthy enough.

Kyler Murray was named a team captain, Jonathan Gannon told reporters. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 4, 2023

The Cardinals would be highly unlikely to give Murray captain honors if he is just going to sit out most or all of the season. There had been some suggestion in recent days that the team would shy away from doing so for contractual reasons.

Murray tore his ACL in Week 14 last season. He is guaranteed to miss at least the first four weeks of the season after being placed on the PUP list, but his timeline from there remains a mystery.