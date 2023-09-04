 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 4, 2023

Cardinals give big hint about whether Kyler Murray will play in 2023

September 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Kyler Murray in a black Cardinals uniform

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals dropped a pretty significant hint about Kyler Murray’s chances of playing in 2023 with a decision they announced on Monday.

The Cardinals announced that Murray has been selected as a team captain in 2023. That strongly suggests that they have every intention of playing him whenever he is determined to be healthy enough.

The Cardinals would be highly unlikely to give Murray captain honors if he is just going to sit out most or all of the season. There had been some suggestion in recent days that the team would shy away from doing so for contractual reasons.

Murray tore his ACL in Week 14 last season. He is guaranteed to miss at least the first four weeks of the season after being placed on the PUP list, but his timeline from there remains a mystery.

Article Tags

Arizona CardinalsKyler Murray
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus