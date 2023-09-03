Could Cardinals keep Kyler Murray sidelined for contract reasons?

Kyler Murray has been ruled out for at least the first four games of the 2023 season after the Arizona Cardinals kept him on the physically unable to perform list. The team has not given a timeline for Murray’s return, and some prominent members of the media think it is possible we will not see the star quarterback at all this year.

Murray has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 14 last season. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi discussed the situation during a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Lombardi predicted that Murray will remained sidelined for the entire season.

The rationale is pretty straightforward. A huge portion of the money remaining on Murray’s contract is guaranteed for injury. If he suffers an injury at some point in the next several months that prevents him from being able to pass a physical next March, the Cardinals would be on the hook for all of that money.

“In Kyler Murray’s case, he has $56 million coming and has a potential to earn $92 million that are only protected by the injury guarantee clause,” Lombardi said. “They placed him on PUP. My sense of it is he will not play for the rest of the year because they can’t risk putting him back on the field and having him get injured.”

"Kyler Murray has $56M coming & he has a potential to earn $92M that are only protected by the injury guarantee clause.. My sense is that he won't play this season because the Cardinals can't risk putting him on the field & having him get injured" @mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XygAVDSezD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 29, 2023

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk agrees with Lombardi that the Cardinals could hold Murray out.

Report: The #Cardinals would owe QB Kyler Murray $37 million in 2024, $29M in 2025 and $26M in 2026 in injury guarantees if he can’t pass a physical before March, per Mike Florio. Florio suggests the Cardinals might keep Murray on the PUP list throughout the 2023 season to avoid… pic.twitter.com/sdUUbbyXFH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 3, 2023

The Cardinals made some recent moves at the quarterback position that have some people wondering if they are trying to win this year. It would not be crazy to think their plan is to draft a quarterback next year and try to move on from Murray, especially with a new head coach in place.

A report this week seemed to throw cold water on the idea of Murray sitting out the entire season, but the situation could become one of the more interesting storylines in the coming weeks.