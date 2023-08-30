New report addresses whether Kyler Murray will play in 2023

Kyler Murray will not be ready for the start of the 2023 season, and the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback will miss a significant portion of the year as he recovers from a torn ACL. That has given rise to the question of whether he will even play at all in the upcoming season.

A source close to the situation told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN that Murray would undoubtedly play at some point in 2023, though there is no clear guess as to when yet.

There's been quite a bit of chatter about the possibility of Kyler Murray not playing at all this season. "He's playing," a source familiar with the situation told me. When Murray returns, however, is the question. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 30, 2023

The Cardinals’ recent moves at the quarterback position have led to a lot of discussion about just how much the team is even trying to win in 2023. If the team is prioritizing draft position, playing Murray at any point would not make a lot of sense. If he is healthy enough to play and they don’t do it, that would just raise questions.

Murray suffered his ACL injury on Dec. 12 and has already been placed on the PUP list, ruling him out for the first four games of the season. Even if the Cardinals opt to take it slow with Murray, it is reasonable to think he could get some game work before the end of the season.